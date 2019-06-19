Lil Durk Drops "Turn Myself In" Visual While Facing Attempted Murder Charges

Lil Durk is currently being held without bond for an attempted murder charge.

In late May, Lil Durk announced that he'd be turning himself in before releasing the single, "Turn Myself In." Unfortunately, Durk's still being held in police custody but he released the new music video for the May single. The video plays out like a montage as Durk turns himself into the police station while cutting to shots of the rapper with his kid, in the studio, and living life outside of the system.

Lil Durk turned himself in earlier this year for attempted murder after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He, along with King Von, is facing five felony charges for the alleged incident. A detective on the case said that there's video footage of the rapper shooting the firearm that left one man with non-fatal injuries. The judge on the case said that the video footage is probable cause to charge him with criminal intent to commit murder.