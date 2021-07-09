New York has been one of the hardest-hit places when it comes to COVID-19 and with many residents forced into isolation for an extended period of time, the city is looking to bounce back and give its people something to be excited about. Of course, New York is one of the best places in the world when it comes to festivals, and this summer, the Staten Island Peace & Unity Festival is looking to be one of the best places for music loves to congregate and have a good time free of negative energy.

The two-day festival will begin on Saturday, July 10th, and will go until Sunday, July 11th. Both days are set to bring forth some different vibes as Day One features the likes of Ashanti, Ja Rule, Ghostface Killah, Redman, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, and Cappadonna. Meanwhile, Day Two will feature none other than Lil Durk, as well as DJ Smoove, DJ Self, and NYY B.

Image via Snug Harbor

Per Staten Island Peace & Unity Festival:

"The aim of the outdoor festival is to bring together people from all sectors of our city after the year-long pandemic. As summer approaches and New Yorkers begin to emerge from isolation, the festival’s organizers hope to foster an environment where peace and nonviolence are encouraged. In partnership with community leaders, the organizers and performers will encourage unity in the hopes that the borough –and the city overall –will bounce back stronger than ever."

This is set to be an incredible event in the city, and if you want to go, you can get your tickets right here.