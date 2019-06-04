mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk & King Von Join Booka600 On "Ok Ok Ok"

Aron A.
June 04, 2019 14:56
Booka 600 Feat. Lil Durk & King Von

Booka 600 releases his new single, "Ok Ok Ok" with Lil Durk and King Von.


Lil Durk's been slowly introducing the world to the Only The Family collective over the past few years but it wasn't until Durk left Def Jam that he formally introduced the crew. Last year, he released Only The Family Involved Vol. 1 and released Volume 2 just a few months later. Now, OTF's Booka600 comes through with his first official single featuring Durk and King Von.

Booka600 is back with his new single, "Ok Ok Ok" which features Lil Durk and King Von. No auto-tune Durk comes through on this record as he kicks things off before Booka600 and King Von follow.

"Ok Ok Ok" serves as the first single off of Booka600's new album Word To LA which is due out at the end of the month. Keep your eyes peeled for that. 

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch I don’t pay for no lashes, aye
Bitch gotta wait on her taxes, aye
X pills, we don't like acid, aye
That's OK

Booka 600
