Lil Dude Flexes Hard In "Amiri"

Lil Dude wants everyone to make sure they're checking his drip on his latest track, "Amiri." The DMV rapper delivered a slow-burning banger over a haunting instrumental as he talks about his drip and maneuvering his way through the streets. The single was produced by lilcamerin0 who delivers a sinister and eerie beat for Lil Dude to hop on.

Lil Dude might not be the most recognized name but he is one of the most promising new artists out of the DMV right now. 2018 marked a massive year for him. He kicked things off with a remix of his song, "Diablo" which featured another DMV native, Wale. Later on, Yung Lean recruited Lil Dude for the song, "Like Me." Earlier this year, he also collaborated with Nessly on "Water."

Quotable Lyrics

Brodie a shooter, waitin' on an appeal

If I drop that mask, then you know the drill

Ayy, if she drop her drawers, it's a go

I used to sell boat, now I know Lil Boat

Might pop another Perc', now I see dead souls

