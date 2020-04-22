Lil Donald Offers His Outlook On "Perfect Love" In Exclusive Video

PREMIERE: Lil Donald releases his new video for "Perfect Love" where he spends some quality time with his family.

If you're searching for perfect love, you'll never find it. Nothing is perfect and if something feels too good to be true, it usually is. Atlanta rapper Lil Donald has tested out the waters a few times and the only time he has found true love, he's had to work for it. That's what his new record "Perfect Love" is all about.

Releasing the new music video exclusively via HotNewHipHop, Lil Donald spends quality time with his family and his loved ones, explaining that everything that's worth your effort will become clear eventually.

Speaking on the new video, he told us:

"I wanted to enlighten my fans on my outlook on true love. I believe that if you truly love someone that you will grow through the trials and tribulations. I believe that love is never perfect. Meet someone and teach them your likes and dislikes and learn them also."

Watch the new video from Lil Donald above and make sure to keep up with him on his Instagram and Twitter.