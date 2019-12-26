Lil Dicky's career has reached an interesting place. Though it's been years since his first and only studio album Professional Rapper, many of his fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of his sophomore project. In the interim, his musical output has been a mixed bag; the I'm Brain EP turned in a few lyrical gems, but singles like "Freaky Friday" and "Earth" found him veering headlong into full-blown comedy-rap territory. Perhaps that was an inevitable transition. It's no secret that Dicky, born David Andrew Burd, is a comedian at heart. So much so that he's bringing his stranger-than-fiction career path to television come 2020.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

According to the man himself, Dicky's semi-autobiographical fiction series Dave will premiere in March 2020, airing exclusively on FXX. Dave is set to play himself in his acting debut, and Deadline has confirmed additional cast members as Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko. It's unclear whether the series will feature original Dicky music, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him deliver a few surprises in the process.

Though the state of his next album remains in flux, fans can rest assured they'll be getting their dose of Dicky come springtime. You planning on tuning in?