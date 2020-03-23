It's been five years since Lil Dicky delivered his debut studio album, but the comedy-rapper was hardly resting on his laurels. Not only was Dicky concocting his up and coming sophomore project, but also finalizing his first-ever television series, the semi-autobiographical Dave. Loosely depicting his madcap and unconventional ascent to hip-hop stardom, the FXX series has already featured some heavy-hitting guest appearances, with Young Thug and Gunna holding it down in the latest episode.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Given everything going on in the world right now, the clip certainly resonates on a variety of levels. In it, a star-struck Dicky is given the chance to share a joint with Young Thug and Gunna, both of whom are in the midst of singing Tom Hanks' praise. "Man I'm telling ya'll about this mafia game," begins Thug. "Tom Hanks put me on to it. Plus he's like, the best finesser in the world to me. I can't believe I honestly met him."

Eventually, he's joined by Dicky, who receives Thugger's joint with youthful bewilderment. That is until Thug begins coughing up a slime-induced storm, triggering mild panic in everyone watching during a self-quarantine binger. "It's a weed cough," says Thugger, though Dicky remains unconvinced: "so much phlegm." Funny how things change -- what might have once been seen as a mild overreaction is now perfectly justifiable.

What did you think of Thugger and Gunna's acting debuts? Check it out for yourself below -- should you be interested in seeing how the long-form narrative plays out, check out Dave On FXX on Wednesday nights.