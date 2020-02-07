Lil Berete & Anders Join Forces On "Ride Or Die"

As Toronto still makes waves in the world of R&B and hip-hop, two of the city's brightest young stars have teamed up for a certified heater. Lil Berete teams up with Anders for their new song, "Ride Or Die." Berete eases up on the vibes on this one, going for a more R&B vibe while Anders comes in with a smooth verse on the second track. Lil Berete still brings the ruggedness of his raps to the game but in comparison to his previous work, it's much more polished and has the infectiousness of his hook writing.

"This one is for the city, my city," he said in a statement.

The new single arrives months after Berete released his last project, 1 Way Out ft. Calboy, Headie One, Deno, and more. Peep his and Anders new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Get it how you live it

I got n***as incarcerated

Momma, I finally made it

Told my girl, let's go vacation

