Lil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Drops "Way Bigger On The Low"

Lil Baby's become a superstar in the world of hip-hop and beyond. He's only been rapping for a few years and has already seen massive success. Harder Than Ever and Drip Harder with Gunna helped put him reach mainstream success but much like his mentor Young Thug, he's using his own platform to not only flesh out his empire but give opportunities to others while he's at it.

Lil Baby's signee to 4PF, Dirty Tay, has unleashed his debut project, Way Bigger On The Low. With twelve songs in total, Dirty Tay makes a formal introduction to the masses with appearances from Lil Baby, Marlo, Coldheartedsavage, Yung Mal, Noodah05, and more.

Check the new project below and keep your eyes peeled for more info on Lil Baby's upcoming album, My Turn.