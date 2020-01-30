mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Drops "Way Bigger On The Low"

Aron A.
January 29, 2020 19:51
19 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Way Bigger On The Low
Dirty Tay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dirty Tay is here with his new project ft. Yung Mal, Hotboy BG and more.


Lil Baby's become a superstar in the world of hip-hop and beyond. He's only been rapping for a few years and has already seen massive success. Harder Than Ever and Drip Harder with Gunna helped put him reach mainstream success but much like his mentor Young Thug, he's using his own platform to not only flesh out his empire but give opportunities to others while he's at it.

Lil Baby's signee to 4PF, Dirty Tay, has unleashed his debut project, Way Bigger On The Low. With twelve songs in total, Dirty Tay makes a formal introduction to the masses with appearances from Lil Baby, Marlo, Coldheartedsavage, Yung Mal, Noodah05, and more.

Check the new project below and keep your eyes peeled for more info on Lil Baby's upcoming album, My Turn

Dirty Tay Lil Baby Marlo coldheartedsavage yung mal 24 Heavy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Drops "Way Bigger On The Low"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject