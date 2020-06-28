Lil Baby Hops On Bankrol Hayden's Dewy-Eyed "Drop A Tear"

Bankrol Hayden and Lil Baby tap into their feelings on their new collab, "Drop A Tear," off Bankrol Hayden's freshly dropped debut project, Pain Is Temporary. Lil Baby is just one of many artists who is featured on Pain Is Temporary, which Hayden officially released on Friday (June 26th). The album also includes features from the likes of Polo G, Luh Kel, and The Kid LAROI, and while each artist brings something special to their appearance on the project, the Lil Baby joint "Drop A Tear" just hits different.

"Drop A Tear" is undeniably emotional, and even sees Hayden revisiting the three weeks he spent in the hospital after a near fatal car accident. "In the hospital bed, I was poppin' them pills, yeah, yeah," the 18-year-old raps. The track sees both artists coping with the loss of a lover who they treated right and "would've killed for."

"Almost dropped a tear for you," Hayden croons on the chorus. "I always throw my pain on you." Check out "Drop A Tear" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Left me at lowest, I can't even say I still love you

I'm the type to tell lil' bro "Don't shoot"

He gon' still bust you

Comin' up, my life was hard

Fat daddy died, we was still in the car

He just did a five, make you doin' time again