Lil Baby Goes From ATL Streets To Bel-Air Mansions In "Back On" Music Video

Quality Control drops off the video for Lil Baby's "Back On."

Quality Control is still pushing their second compilation project, Quality Control Presents Control The Streets Vol. 2. The project included tracks from many of the new signees to the label but we also got some new cuts from artists like Migos and Lil Baby. Today, they released the visual for Lil Baby's song, "Back On." With the rapper's rise in the industry in the past two years, the visuals showcase his rise to fame as he posts up on the block in Atlanta before hopping on a helicopter and heads to a Bel-Air mansion. Talk about a glow-up, huh?

Lil Baby has, surprisingly, not released a new album this year but he has continued his hot streak on the feature tip. Most recently, he linked up with Gucci Mane for "Tootsies." He stated that he does have a new album on the way, it's just unclear if we could expect it before the end of the year.