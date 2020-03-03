LaVar Ball's dream of seeing his three sons in the NBA isn't dead yet, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that LiAngelo Ball has received a contract from the NBA G League and he is expected to sign soon. The 21-year old wing has been practicing with the Oklahoma City Thunder G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, according to Shams.

LiAngelo, who stands 6'7, 235 lbs, signed with the UCLA Bruins after graduating Chino Hills High School but he left the team before ever appearing in a game, and ultimately fled to Lithuania to play alongside his younger brother LaMelo.

He last played basketball competitively in his father's Junior Basketball Association in the summer of 2018, after failing to find a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers roster.

Whether or not LiAngelo is able to shine in the G League and earn a spot on an NBA roster in the future obviously remains to be seen, but his father remains as irrationally confident as ever in his son's ability. News of LiAngelo's G League deal comes just hours after his father LaVar guaranteed that his boy would be an NBA scoring champion within three years.

LaVar also believes that the New York Knicks represent the best fit for his youngest son, LaMelo, but that's a totally different story.

