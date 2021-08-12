LiAngelo Ball has been grinding over the last few years in hopes of someday making it to the NBA. After a stop in Detroit last season, Ball is finally getting an opportunity from the Charlotte Hornets, who boast the talents of his brother, LaMelo. It has always been LaVar Ball's dream to have all three sons play for the same team, and now, he could very well have two of them sharing the floor together.

So far, Ball has made the most of his opportunity with Charlotte as he has been a standout player during Summer League. In his first game with the Hornets, Ball had 16 points, and he seemed to be the best three-point shooter on the floor.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Today, Ball and his teammates lost to the San Antonio Spurs, however, Gelo has the best play of the day as he drained what appeared to be an unlikely three-pointer at the end of the first half. As you can see in the clip below, Ball was given the ball with barely any time left on the clock, and that's when he put up a desperation shot that went in with ease. The crowd was pretty stunned by it all although they were equal parts impressed.

It remains to be seen whether or not LiAngelo will be able to keep his spot on the Hornets, although based on his current play, there is a good chance he will make it to preseason. From there, he would be able to show off his chemistry with LaMelo, which could be enough to catch the eye of his prospective boss, Michael Jordan.