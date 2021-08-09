LiAngelo Ball is the middle brother in the Ball family and over the past couple of years, he has struggled to find his footing in the NBA. Gelo has tried out for various different teams, and just last year, he had a short stint with the Detroit Pistons where he was eventually cut in preseason. Since that time, Gelo and LaVar have been hard at work to make sure the former gets a spot on an NBA team, preferably alongside one of his brothers.

An opportunity was announced just last week as it was revealed that LiAngelo would be joining the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team, where he would get significant playing time in order to show off his skill set. On Sunday, Ball got to make his debut with the Hornets, and he made the most of his new gig.

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

As soon as Gelo came into the game, he went to work shooting threes from everywhere on the court. He eventually finished with five three-pointers on just eight attempts and ended the game with 16 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. His highlights were nothing short of impressive and they had fans salivating over the possibility of Gelo and LaMelo playing on the same court together this upcoming season.

Of course, Gelo still has a lot to prove in Summer League, however, if he continues at this pace, he could very well find himself on the Hornets roster by the start of the season in October.