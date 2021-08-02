LaVar Ball is easily one of the best promoters in the history of basketball, and it's not even close. When Lonzo was in college, LaVar was making some wild claims about his oldest son's talent and how he would be the next Magic Johnson. When it comes to LiAngelo and LaMelo, LaVar brought that same energy to the table, although in the case of LiAngelo, it never really manifested into anything. It was believed that LiAngelo would be drafted by the Lakers although it never came. From there, LiAngelo had a small stint with the Detroit Pistons, but that never manifested in anything either.

Since that time, LiAngelo has been looking for a new NBA home, preferably alongside one of his brothers. With Lonzo headed to free agency and LaMelo balling out on the Hornets, it was only a matter of time before a team would take a waiver on the middle brother.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Well, that's exactly what has happened as it was revealed today by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that LiAngelo would be signing to the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League team. Now, he will get to show off his talents in Vegas, and if he does a good enough job, he could be playing alongside his brother on the Hornets next season.

A LaMelo and LiAngelo partnership would be pretty amazing as it would mean more screen time for LaVar Ball at Hornets games. The Ball family patriarch knows how to get fans hyped up, and he would do a great job doing crowd control in Charlotte.