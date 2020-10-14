Known for his antics off the field as much as he is for his outstanding performance on it, Le'Veon Bell finds himself out of a job after surprisingly being released by the New York Jets.

The team had just lost to the Arizona Cardinals in a disappointing 30-10 outcome, pushing the Jets to an abysmal 0-5 start to the season. Fans have been asking for major changes to be made, including the firing of Head Coach Adam Gase. It looks like Gase will remain on play-calling duties this week as Joe Flacco will get the start instead of Sam Darnold, but one of the biggest stories coming out of the Jets' camp is the release of Le'Veon Bell.



Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler and fans have argued that, during his less-than-two-year tenure with the team, he was atrociously misused. His sudden release calls into question the Jets' ability to handle high-profile players, or rather their inability to do so.

Le'Veon Bell is still very much capable of leading a team as the starting running back. At just 28-years-old, his career is still young. Several teams have emerged as good destinations for him to sign as a free agent, including the Chicago Bears, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Arizona Cardinals.



Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Where do you think Bell will end up next?

