Former NFL star running backs, Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson, had it out in a boxing exhibition on Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The night ended with Bell knocking out Peterson in the fifth round of the fight.

The event was dubbed "Social Gloves: No More Talk" and also featured bouts with YouTube star Austin McBroom, former NBA star Nick Young, social media influencer, Minikon, and more.



John McCoy / Getty Images

"I want to see how far I can go. I want to test my limits," Bell said after the match. "I'm going to continue going, see what happens after this. I'm going to enjoy tonight, don't get me wrong. I worked so hard for so long. I'm going to enjoy tonight then work out everything else later."

"I appreciate everybody's love and support, for real," Bell added. "That's really what kept me going. Honestly, all the hate ... that motivates me."

Bell played in the NFL from 2013-2021, being awarded with two First-team All-Pro honors during that time. He spent the majority of his career as the running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Peterson, on the other hand, is known for being one of the best running backs in NFL history, spending 2007-2016 with the Minnesota Vikings, before bouncing around the league until 2021.

Check out a video of the knockout below.

