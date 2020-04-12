Free-agent Veteran Running Back LeSean McCoy plans to play for at least two more years. He discussed the future of his career and which team he could end up playing for in a new interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Mark Brown / Getty Images

"I really just want to play two more years," McCoy said Friday. "I talk to Frank [Gore] about this. He always tells me, 'Never put a ceiling on your career. Hey, if you feel good and you do well, do another one year and vice versa. If it doesn't go well, just let your body talk to you.' My body feels fine."

Gore is 36-years-old, far older than any other active running backs in the NFL.

McCoy also discussed where he hopes to sign by the end of the offseason:

I'm just waiting for the right moment. This stuff is tricky now, because there's no visits. There's no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits. I want to go to a team that's a winning franchise that have all the right pieces that's waiting for me. That veteran running back to help the room out. To add a spark. The teams I'm looking at right now are those teams. I won't discuss who they are. I look forward to probably after the draft or right before the draft, signing on with a team.

Despite not playing, McCoy won SuperBowl LIV with the Chiefs earlier this year.

