LE$ Drops "E30" Ft. Curren$y, Freddie Gibbs & More

Aron A.
December 21, 2021 20:06
3K Views
E30
Le$

Check out LE$'s new project, "E30."


LE$ has returned with a brand new body of work featuring a stacked tracklist. LE$ shared his new project E30 last week, a 10-song effort with appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, Larry June, and more. LE$'s ear for soulful production is apparent across the project as his laidback flows detail the journey to success and getting to the bag.

It's been an overall busy year for LE$ with E30 capping off an excellent run in 2021. After closing out 2020 with his collaborative effort with Bun B, he came through strong at the top of the year with Stay Down then quickly followed it up with LE$ Is More EP.

Check out his latest body of work below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of E30

