Several NFL franchises will be on the hunt for a new head coach this off-season, but the Jacksonville Jaguars will not be one of them. Despite reports that head coach Doug Marrone would not be returning, Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced on Tuesday that both Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell will resume their roles for at least the 2020 season.

Shortly after the announcement, Jacksonville's star running back Leonard Fournette took to twitter with a screen shot of a Meek Mill song. That song: "Save Me."

Kahn issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding his decision:

"While our discussions will remain confidential, the decision I am making to keep our staff intact for 2020 has nothing to do with our victory on Sunday and everything to do with my positive meetings with Dave, Doug, the coordinators and our players, as well as my belief that this is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization," he said. "The 2019 season was unacceptable and I've made my dissatisfaction clear. While many unusual circumstances influenced our season, none can fully explain or defend our second-half collapse with first place in the division within reach on Week 9. At the same time, there were positive developments and contributions that should not be overlooked."

The Jaguars finished the 2019 season at the bottom of the AFC South with a record of 6-10. Fournette, who played in every game except the season finale, posted career highs in rushing yards (1,152) and receiving yards (522), though he found the end zone just three times in 15 games.

Was Fournette's "Save Me" tweet merely a coincidence or an indication of his feelings about playing for Marrone and Caldwell again? I'll let you be the judge.