Universal Pictures just unveiled the fresh new trailer to Lena Waithe's up and coming film, Queen & Slim. And the movie grasps a modernized version of Bonnie & Clyde's infamous love story, with of course an emphasis on a crime which makes things take an ugly turn. Daniel Kaluuya of the hit-movie Get Out was tapped with the movie as the modern day Clyde-like character and is set to co-star with a new girl on the block Jodie Turner-Smith. The duo plays a couple out on a first date in a deserted diner late night. However, things take an unexpected turn as the night unfolds.

"Did you think we were gonna have sex," asks Turner-Smith's character in the trailer to which Kaluuya's character responds frankly, "No, I thought we were gonna hang out, maybe get to know each other." As the two enjoy their time together, they are stopped by a police officer. During the stop, things go left and the police officer quickly draws his gun on them. However, when Kaluuya grabs the officer's gun and shoots him in self-defense, the couple embarks on a journey wherein they must escape the authorities. The movie explores their relationships and escapes from the law, in a classic Bonnie and Clyde tale. "I ain’t gonna bend the world. As long as my lady remembers me fondly, that’s all I need," says Kaluuya's character at some point in the trailer.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27th, 2019.

