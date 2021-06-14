Film and TV actor Ned Beatty died at the age of 83 from natural causes, Sunday morning, his management has confirmed. Beatty was best known for his roles in a streak of films nominated at the Oscars for the Best Picture award including Deliverance (1972), Nashville (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), and Network (1976).

The legendary character actor appeared in a number of other great films such as 1977’s Superman, and 2010’s Toy Story 3. For his role in Network, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In addition to his work in film, he appeared in a number of classic television shows such as Gunsmoke, M*A*S*H, Hawaii Five-O, and more. He also had a recurring role on Roseanne as the father of John Goodman's character. In the 2000s, he appeared in episodes of Law and Order and CSI.

On the stage, he starred in a revival of the musical Showboat in 1996.

Beatty was married four times in his life. First, he married Walta Abbott in 1959, second to actress Belinda Beatty in 1971, and third to Dorothy “Tinker” Lindsey in 1979.

Beatty is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, whom he married in 1999, and his eight children and grandchildren.

[Via]