LeBron James has made a ton of great sneakers during his time in the NBA, although most of them have come from his signature sneaker line with Nike. On the rare occasion, LeBron will team up with Nike on a silhouette that was already well-known way before LeBron was even a blip on the radar of pop culture. For instance, he has his own Air Max 95s, and even a Nike Air Force 1 Low.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, LeBron's next take on a Nike classic will be for the Dunk Low. In fact, this will be a "Fruity Pebbles" collab that will go well with his Nike LeBron 19 Low of the same name. As you can see from the rendering, the shoe will have a white upper, blue Nike swoosh, red overlays, and cereal-infused laces. Even the insole will contain "Fruity Pebbles" graphics, which will ultimately bring the entire look together into something nice and cohesive.

There is no release date for these just yet, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



