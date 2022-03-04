LeBron James has released some pretty incredible sneakers throughout his time in the NBA. 15 years ago, he came through with the Nike Zoom LeBron 4, which is known for its bulky upper with three straps across the front. In the eyes of many, this shoe perfectly represents the fashion of the late 2000s, and at the time of the shoe's release, it got plenty of colorful offerings.

One such shoe is the Nike Zoom LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles," which can be seen below. The shoe has a white upper, all while the midsole and lining have colorful cereal aesthetics all throughout. It is believed that this shoe will actually be making a comeback in 2022, which makes sense when you consider how this is a shoe that dropped about 15 years ago. Fans have been waiting on some LeBron 4 retros, and these should prove to be a great addition to any collection.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed, however, information from Sneaker Files claims that these will actually be made available in December for a whopping price of $250 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Flight Club