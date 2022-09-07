At the age of 37, LeBron James has all of the accolades in the world. Having said that, it would be very easy for him to get complacent. He is entering the 20th season of his career, and no one really expects him to be as good as he was 10 years ago. Despite this, LeBron has shown tremendous resolve, and last season, he was one of the best scorers in the entire league.

LeBron is proof that you can make it work at any age, and heading into this important season with the Lakers, LeBron is looking to demonstrate that he can score from anywhere on the floor.

With the season just about a month away, LeBron has been making trips to New York so that he can train with renowned shooting coach Chris Brickley.

In the video down below, Brickley showed off a video of LeBron in the gym, where he could be seen sinking all of his three-point shots. LeBron has always been decent from beyond the arc but he has never been on the same level as the best shooters in the league. Heading into this season, however, LeBron seems to have improved his game significantly.

The Lakers need a big season out of LeBron, and based on the work he's been putting in, it seems like he is poised to have another history-making year.

