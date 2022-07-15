LeBron James is one of the best players in the history of basketball, and every single offseason, he puts in some impressive work. He is going into his 20th season of NBA basketball, and when you have been at the top of your profession for that long, keeping yourself in shape is tremendously important.

James understands this better than anyone, and over the last few weeks, he has been ramping up his time in the gym, as he knows that this kind of work ethic is ultimately what's going to set him apart from all of his peers and fellow competitors.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In fact, NBA shooting coach Chris Johnson recently took to his Twitter account where he showcased just how hard LeBron is working now. In the video clip down below, LeBron was looking incredibly agile as he went all around the court and made shots from the three-point line. It was very impressive stuff and if you are a Lakers fan, you can't help but feel excited about the upcoming season. Even if last year was bad, this next season could come with some nice surprises.

