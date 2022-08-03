LeBron James is gearing up for his 20th season in the NBA, and there is no doubt that it should be one for the ages. The Lakers are a team that needs to bounce back from last season's poor showing, and LeBron seems more motivated than ever to show people that he can still carry a team. Not to mention, he seems poised to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record, which is yet another notch on LeBron's legacy.

As he approaches the end of his career, LeBron has taken it upon himself to train his two sons, Bronny and Bryce. Bronny is going to be playing college ball a year from now while Bryce continues to show a ton of promise in High School. With that said, LeBron took his boys to the Lakers practice facility yesterday, and it resulted in a pretty intense workout.

While taking to Instagram, LeBron showed off some videos from the workout, and it's clear that Bronny and Bryce were taking it all in stride. LeBron was clearly very proud of his boys, as he captioned the collection of videos by saying "Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love! Great work today Young [Kings]."





LeBron has been playing a lot of ball with his sons as of late, but this latest trip to the Lakers practice facility appears to be a first. It must have been a special moment for the two teenagers as they continue to improve their games.

