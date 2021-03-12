LeBron James is 36 years old and in his 18th season in the NBA. Despite this, he is still one of the best players in the league and is competing for a championship virtually every single season. This year, LeBron is looking to win his fifth title and his second with the Los Angeles Lakers. It's going to be a long road to get there although it is clear that LeBron is motivated to keep winning and he is always in the gym grinding.

Recently, LeBron took to Instagram where he showed off his massive home gym which has every machine you would ever need. James' wife Savannah could be seen working out in the background, while Bronny and Bryce were also getting some work in. LeBron noted that he likes to work out as a family, and believes it helps him accomplish a lot more.

"A family who train together, challenges each other, motivates each other, inspires each other, pushes each other, picks each other up, CAN CONQUER ANYTHING TOGETHER!" LeBron wrote.

While LeBron looks to get back to work with the Lakers, Bronny is coming back from an injury, all while Bryce continues to make waves in youth basketball. LeBron has instilled a great work ethic with all of his kids and it seems to be paying off. Hopefully, we continue to see more from them in the future.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images