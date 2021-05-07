LeBron James is one of the most valuable players in relation to his team in the history of the NBA. Whenever LeBron leaves a franchise or is injured for a prolonged amount of time, that team immediately starts to perform like a bottom-feeder franchise. It happened with the Cleveland Cavaliers and it's happened with the Los Angeles Lakers, whenever LeBron isn't able to play through injury. As of right now, the Lakers are experiencing a familiar fate as LeBron is out with an ankle injury.

James actually came back to the court on Friday although just a couple of days later, he reaggravated his ankle and now he is out for at least another week. With the playoffs right around the corner, there is no denying that the team needs him more than ever before.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is some light at the end of the tunnel here as LeBron is now looking to come back next week, which is when the season will be on the verge of wrapping up. This will be a key time for the Lakers who are trying to make sure they don't have to play in the dreaded playoff play-in round.

Stay tuned for updates on this matter, as we will continue to keep you informed on LeBron's injury status.