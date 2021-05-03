LeBron James has been dealing with an ankle injury since the month of March. The injury came right after the all-star game and since that time, the Lakers have been on a losing skid. Now, the team is on the verge of being relegated to a play-in round which would be a horrendous turn of events for a team that was supposed to go all the way to the NBA Finals this season. Needless to say, the team needs LeBron more than ever right now.

Unfortunately, LeBron has faced a major setback when it comes to his ankle. Despite playing in the last two games, his ankle has been reaggravated, and now, he will have to miss tonight's match against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers have lost six of their last seven games and without LeBron in the lineup, they could very well be in for a rough night against a Nuggets team that has remained consistent despite their own injury problems. LeBron has stated that he wanted to get back to the team as soon as possible although at this point, it seems like an extra week of rest would have been the best course of action.

