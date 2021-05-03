LeBron James was out for over a month before he came back to the Lakers lineup on Friday night. Ankle injuries are never easy to come back from and on Friday night, LeBron looked like he was still getting back into the swing of things. On Sunday night, LeBron seemingly reinjured his ankle as he had to go back to the locker room in the middle of the game. If you're a Lakers fan, it was an especially scary sight to see particularly when you consider how the team lost yet again.

After the game, LeBron spoke to reporters about his injury, and according to Bill Oram of The Athletic, LeBron had an ominous answer about his ankle. Essentially, LeBron is standing on his decision to come back when he did, although as it stands, his ankle might not be 100 percent ready to go.

"I don't want to say I came back too early but at the end of the day I had to test it out and see where I was at," LeBron said.

This is bad news as the Lakers are on the verge of being relegated to a play-in status which means their playoff spot would not be guaranteed. If the Lakers somehow miss the playoffs as a result, many fans are going to be left wondering what went wrong.

