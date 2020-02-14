LeBron James continues to be one of the best players in the entire NBA despite being 35 years old and in his 17th season. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently first in the entire Western Conference with a record of 41-12 and are heading into the All-Star break with a great chance to eventually win the entire championship. It's not going to be easy but the Lakers have the pieces to get it done, as long as they get a good draw in the playoffs (*cough* avoid the Clippers *cough.*)

After a huge win against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron made it a point to hit up Instagram where he sent a message to his entire team. "Helluva win last night fellas!! Perfect way to go into the break on a high note! Miss you boys already!" James wrote.

It's clear this team has a ton of camaraderie and are there for each other. In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's passing, the Lakers have come together and seem ready to take on any challenge that might come their way. With the All-Star break on the horizon, we can only imagine how well-rested this team will be next Friday when they return to action against the Memphis Grizzlies.