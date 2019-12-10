LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all-time but his journey in the NBA hasn't always been easy. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been to the NBA Finals nine times and has only been able to win three titles. This is a statistic that earned LeBron quite a bit of scrutiny and he is well aware of the questions concerning his legacy.

The King hit a bit of a criticism peak in 2011 after the Miami Heat lost in the NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron played poorly in that series and after they lost, there were some serious questions about his abilities as a leader. Eventually, he won his first championship but before that could happen, some heartbreak had to take place. According to ESPN, everything that happened in 2011 caused him to feel deep sadness towards the game of basketball.

"The level of scrutiny that I was dealing with, and how I got out of my comfort zone. I lost my love for the game," LeBron explained.

LeBron has been focusing a lot more on mental health these days and has even teamed up with the app "Calm" which provides people with accessible forms of meditation. Based on his play over the last decade, it's clear that LeBron still very much loves the sport. He continues to break records and will forever be a fan favorite regardless of what jersey he's wearing.