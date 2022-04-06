Over the last few months, LeBron James has made it very clear that he wants to play with his son Bronny, at some point. The Sierra Canyon standout is currently the 34th ranked recruit heading into 2023, and many expect him to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Entry Draft. LeBron fully intends on playing until at least 2025, which means there is a realistic chance that LeBron gets to play with his son.

On the latest episode of The Shop, which is set to air this Friday, April 8th on HBO, LeBron spoke at length about Bronny and how he desperately wants to play alongside him. LeBron also spoke about Bronny's motivations, noting that it was Bronny himself who decided that he wanted to go pro. LeBron let Bronny make that decision himself, and now, they are on a collision course towards playing with one another.

“Not too long ago, I asked him, ‘What you wanna do with this? You wanna get to the pros? What you wanna do?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because I wanna make a name for myself,’” LeBron explained. “That’s all I needed to hear.”

LeBron has always made it clear that he wants his children to do whatever they want with their lives. He understands that his influence is incredibly strong, and he would never want to force them to do something they aren't comfortable with. Clearly, however, Bronny has a strong passion for basketball, and it is most definitely going to take him places.

You can check out the trailer for the next episode of The Shop, down below.