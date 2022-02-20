LeBron James' contract with the highly esteemed NBA franchise the Los Angeles Lakers will end in 2023. From that point on, his destination is dependent on one factor: Bronny James.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Weeks ago, Chris Sheridan of MaximBet spoke with ESPN about LeBron's position in Los Angeles and his stance on playing with the team. "LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A." said Chris, in explanation of the 19-year veteran and NBA legend's current status. "But after June of 2023 has come and gone (and James’ current contract with the Lakers will have expired), there could be a new destination on James’ landscape … provided he has not already switched teams prior to that in order to increase his chances of winning another title. he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it."

On Saturday, hours prior to some of the All Star Weekend festivities, we received confirmation of this information from LeBron James himself: "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."

Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. If LeBron continues to perform at this unprecedented level, averaging nearly the same stats the superstar averaged in 2011, his statements have boosted Bronny's stock up to incredulous heights. Teams may draft Bronny earlier as a guarantee for acquiring the longtime face of the league.

We'll continue to update you on all LeBron James news. Stay locked in to HNHH for more information and updates