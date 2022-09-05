LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be embarking on a very important season for their franchise. Of course, the Lakers were not very good last year and James wants to turn this team back into the contenders that they should be. This has to come with a lot of work, and LeBron has been grinding throughout the offseason with numerous workouts both on and off of the court.

In just about a month from now, the season will officially begin, and LeBron will have to continue to grind. Today, however, it seems as though LeBron is enjoying whatever time he has left to himself before the start of the NBA season.

In a tweet earlier today, the official "Madden NFL 23" account asked "Who else is getting their @NFL fix today with a game of #Madden23." The NFL season begins on Thursday, and fans cannot wait for full Sunday's worth of NFL action.

LeBron is one of those fans and as you can see below, he replied to the tweet with a GIF of himself. Clearly, LeBron is spending his last days of the offseason playing Madden, which is a game he has frequented in the past. Sounds like a good time to us.

