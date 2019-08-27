LeBron James is one of if not the best basketball player on the planet and its all thanks to his work ethic which helps him keep his status as one of the best to ever do it. James is constantly in the gym prepping for the upcoming season and you can tell that he takes his training quite seriously. Both of LeBron's sons, Bronny and Bryce, have proven themselves as pretty phenomenal youth basketball players and the Lakers superstar takes every opportunity to document their workouts.

Over the weekend, LeBron posted a video of Bronny doing some dunks in the driveway at 5 in the morning and it was obvious that LeBron couldn't be any prouder. This led him to go to Twitter and reflect on his role as a father, where he actually got quite emotional.

"Man seeing my boys outside hooping at 5am made me cry in the car riding to my workout," James wrote. "OD proud dad moment that you wouldn't understand from my perspective unless you never had a dad around your whole life or have kids of your own that you trying to instill the word "work ethic" to them cause they'll never have to go through what you had to."

It's clear both Bronny and Bryce have the blueprint to be successful, it's just up to them to follow it. With LeBron's huge success, it's cool to see him remember where he came from and look ahead so he can give his kids everything they need to go somewhere in life.