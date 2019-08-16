LeBron James is turning 35 years old this season which means he is quickly approaching the end of his career. James will be starting his 17th season and there is still a lot left in his tank although it would be shortsighted to not admit that his greatness will be coming to an end sooner than later. With this in mind, it's important to look to the future of the sport and see who the up and coming stars are. Two of those stars are Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire as well as LeBron's own son Bronny.

Both Zaire and Bronny have been showing off their skills recently and fans have been daydreaming about the possibilities when it comes to their potential future NBA careers. They will be playing together at Sierra Canyon High School next year and no one is more excited about it than LeBron himself. The Lakers superstar took to Instagram with a hype video which shows off the talents exhibited by Bronny and Zaire. It's clear they are a dynamic duo that will be a problem for those in their league.

Perhaps James and Wade will be seen on the sidelines of these games next season. They would probably create more buzz than the games themselves, although it would be entertaining nonetheless.