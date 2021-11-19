LeBron James is the backbone of the Los Angeles Lakers and whenever he is out of the lineup, it spells trouble for the rest of the team. The Lakers have not been particularly good in LeBron's absence this year, and it's clear that if he doesn't come back from injury soon, the team will fall deeper into the Western Conference abyss.

The King has been out of the lineup for a couple of weeks now and it all stems from an abdominal injury. At first, there was a lot of pessimism surrounding the injury, but now, it's looking like things are getting better. In fact, it was reported earlier this week that LeBron could very well end up playing tonight, as the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With rumors concerning his playing status floating around online, it has now been reported by Lakers writer Jovan Buha that LeBron is simply a game-time decision. This means that fans will only know whether or not LeBron is playing, just moments before tip-off. While this news isn't exactly groundbreaking, it is still a positive step for LeBron who is now closer than ever to returning to the court.

