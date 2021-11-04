LeBron James is currently in his 19th year in the NBA and as you would suspect, his body is breaking down a little bit. Just a couple of weeks ago, LeBron suffered a minor ankle injury that saw him miss a couple of games. He then made his way back to the lineup and was able to help the Lakers string a few wins together.

Despite these wins, the Lakers haven't looked amazing, and if it weren't for LeBron, they would be in some big trouble. Unfortunately for the team, it looks as though LeBron is injured again, which could spell bad news for this upcoming stretch.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron currently has an abdominal injury and is out indefinitely. The team is refusing to give a timeline on his return, and they have no intentions of rushing him back. They know that he needs all of the time he can get and that in the long run, being patient will pay off. Either way, this is not what the Lakers wanted to hear right now.

The Lakers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, and after losing to them last game, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will need to pull it all together in James' absence.

LeBron's injury remains a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates as soon as they become available.