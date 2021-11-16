LeBron James is one of the most important players in the NBA. When he's not on the court, his team usually suffers, and that is exactly what we have seen with the Los Angeles Lakers so far this year. The Lakers are a team that lacks chemistry right now, and without LeBron on the floor, they have looked lost at times, despite having superstar talents in Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

For the last little while, LeBron has been out with an abdominal injury, and there had been rumors that he would be out for a whopping two months, which would effectively keep him out until early 2022. Now, however, it seems as though LeBron is well on his way to recovery as some believe he could be back as soon as this week.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, LeBron is eyeing to come back on Friday night when the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics. Of course, the Lakers are heading on an Eastern Conference road trip this week that will start in Milwaukee on Wednesday. This is the perfect time to get LeBron back on the floor, and there is a real sense that it is going to happen fast.

The Lakers have yet to confirm LeBron's place in the lineup, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NBA world.