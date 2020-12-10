LeBron James is easily one of the most iconic athletes of all-time and he still has plenty left to give when it comes to his career on the court. Off the court, LeBron has also been a juggernaut as he has delved into the acting world all while delivering activism that has made a real difference. Perhaps the best example of this is his I Promise school, as well as the More Than A Vote campaign which helped curb voter suppression during the Presidential election.

Now, LeBron is being rewarded for his efforts as he was officially named TIME's Athlete Of The Year for 2020. The honor is certainly well-deserved as he won his fourth NBA championship, all while getting into the political realm. TIME explained their decision to give James the honor, in the excerpt below.

Per TIME:

"After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it. And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both. Despite misgivings, James played on in the bubble and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship—his first with the team and fourth overall. By staying, James increased his leverage and influence, and got deep-pocketed owners, fellow athletes and fans the world over engaged directly with democracy. And through it all, he spoke personally to the anguish of Black Americans, channeling pain and outrage into a plan of action."

While LeBron certainly has his haters, there is no denying that this latest honor is well-deserved.

