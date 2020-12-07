LeBron James is easily the biggest athlete in the world right now and as a result, he has been able to make a lot of money throughout his career. In fact, LeBron recently signed a two-year, $85 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, which will keep him with the team until 2024. Not to mention, he has a massive lifetime deal with Nike that is expected to be worth upwards of $1 billion. Needless to say, James has a lot of money in the bank and he can afford almost anything he wants.

Today, James' wealth was on display as he was spotted by fans while on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles. As you can see in the video below, LeBron was wearing a mask while cruising around in his Porsche 918 Spyder. James acknowledged the person filming and immediately hit the gas as there was some open road ahead.

In a report from TMZ, it was revealed that the car in question was only made from 2013 to 2015 and is worth over $1 million. Depending on the condition of the car, you could even have to spend as much as $1.7 million just to get your hands on one.

Overall, it's a pretty impressive car and we're sure LeBron enjoys the hell out of driving it.

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

[Via]