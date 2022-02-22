LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and in the eyes of the NBA's top 75 players of all-time list, he is the second-best player. As you can probably imagine, the number one player on the list is none other than Michael Jordan, who has always been considered as the GOAT. LeBron has certainly tried to make his case against MJ, however, it has become crystal clear at this point that MJ will likely finish as the GOAT, regardless of how many records LeBron breaks.

On Sunday night at the All-Star Game, LeBron and Michael Jordan got to link up and as you can see in the photo below, it was a pretty legendary photo-op. The two were extremely happy to see one another, which is rare as MJ is typically uninterested in whatever LeBron is doing.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Yesterday, LeBron spoke out about the reunion as he took to Instagram with some shots of the two together. As you can see, this was a huge moment for LeBron, and he was giddy with excitement over the opportunity to break bread with his childhood idol.

"How it started 2 decades ago/How it’s going 2 decades later," LeBron wrote. "MJ X LJ = Out of this world."





As LeBron closes in on the all-time scorer's record, perhaps his GOAT case will be that much stronger.