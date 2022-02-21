Last night was a huge one for the NBA as the All-Star Game went down in Cleveland. This was significant for a few reasons, as LeBron James was given an opportunity to be back in front of his hometown crowd. It was also the reunion for the NBA's 75 greatest players of all time, and of course, LeBron was part of those festivities.

The biggest name, however, was Michael Jordan, who almost didn't make it as he was attending the Daytona 500. In fact, Jordan's driver Bubba Wallace finished second in the race and was less than a tenth of a second away from claiming the victory. Immediately after the race, Jordan found his way to Cleveland, where he got to be part of the All-Star festivities.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The biggest moment came when Jordan and LeBron came face to face with one another. For years, some have stated that Jordan doesn't like LeBron, but it did not seem that way last night, as the two hugged it out and shared quite a few laughs. Jordan seemed incredibly happy to be there, and with LeBron by his side, we got to see the two best players in NBA history show each other love.

In the end, LeBron had himself a solid game as his team won thanks to his walk-off shot to end the match. While MVP went to Steph Curry, there is no doubt that LeBron was one of the biggest highlights of the festivities.

As for MJ, he certainly had himself an eventful Sunday.