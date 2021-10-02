Benny The Butcher has been one of the most consistent members out of Griselda this year. He's stepped out of the shadows of Conway and Westside Gunn since the release of WWCD and has delivered some of the best hip-hop projects of the year. Plugs I Met 2 with Harry Fraud dropped at the top of the year and then, he followed it up with Trust The Sopranos with 38 Spesh and Pyrex Picasso.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

2021 probably won't end without Benny unveiling another body of work. However, it seems like he also has some new collaborations with some legendary figures. Lebron James took to Instagram this weekend where he previewed some new, unreleased heat from Benny The Butcher, Snoop Dogg, and Jadakiss. 'Bron captioned the IG story, "@SnoopDogg this go crazy!!!! Whoa." Per usual, LeBron's nodding his head heavily while attempting to rap along to the lyrics.

It's unclear what the record might be for or when it'll be released but chances are, if Snoop Dogg gave LeBron the greenlight to preview it on his IG, it could be on its way soon.

While Benny has previously worked with Jadakiss in the past, the unreleased record would mark Benny's first time collaborating with Snoop Dogg.

In related news, Snoop Dogg will be joining Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show next year. Read more about that here.

