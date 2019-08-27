LeBron James has been with his wife Savannah Brinson since high school and back in 2013, they got married. They have been through a lot together and even when the going has gotten tough, Brinson has stood by LeBron. James and Brinson are still going strong and today, LeBron's better half is celebrating her birthday. While we're sure LeBron has a lot planned for the occasion, he also took to Instagram to pen a nice little tribute which will certainly have all of you LBJ fans out there letting go of a collective "awww."

"HAPPY BEAUTIFUL-DAY MY QUEEN!!!" LeBron wrote. "Simply THANK YOU! Words can’t express my appreciation for you and it’s not for everyone else anyways cause they wouldn’t understand unless they been around this journey of ours. LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE. ENJOY YOUR DAY to the FULLEST!"

James made sure to include a ton of pictures of the two together and you can tell they're still very much in love. It will be interesting to see how Brinson helps support LeBron throughout the rest of his career, especially as he explores avenues outside of basketball. With Bronny growing up to become quite the baller himself, the two must certainly be proud parents right now.

What a coincidence that her birthday falls on Taco Tuesday.