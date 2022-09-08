Bronny James Jr. is on his way to becoming a college basketball player for a D1 NCAA school. Over the weekend, Bronny got to visit with Ohio State which is a pretty good indication of where he might want to go. He even donned the team's jersey during the trip, which is proof that Bronny is seriously considering the Buckeyes as an option.

In the midst of all of this, Bronny recently had a highlight tape go viral via Overtime on Twitter. This highlight reel showcases Bronny's best plays from the summer as he got to play ball in both California and overseas. From dunks to chase-down blocks, Bronny was able to do it all.

With this highlight tape doing numbers on Twitter, LeBron decided to offer up some commentary of his own. The proud father offered some advice to his son, noting that he has to keep grinding if he wants to maintain his level of success.

"It's all about the process. Put the work in and you'll see the results. Then put more work in!" LeBron wrote.

Bronny is going into his final season at Sierra Canyon, and it seems like it will be a huge step forward for the young star. His highlights will continue to go viral, and we're sure his college decision will happen soon.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.