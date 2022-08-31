LeBron James has been on a role this offseason. He has gotten to enjoy a ton of time with his family and it is clear that he is in the business of legacy building right now, especially as it pertains to his two sons, Bronny and Bryce.

The two young men are going to play together at Sierra Canyon this year and they are entering pivotal points in their young careers. This will be Bronny's final year of high school which means college is his next step. Meanwhile, Bryce is going into his Sophomore year and this will be the first time he gets to play on Sierra Canyon's varsity basketball team.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With LeBron's sons attaining success at their current level, Sports Illustrated recently did a cover story with the two boys, including LeBron himself. LeBron was incredibly proud of the cover, and as you can imagine, there was a ton of content associated with it.

One of the content pieces to come from this cover is the video below, in which all three James' get off a dunk. As you can see, Bronny and Bryce were able to dunk the ball with ease, but LeBron was able to give some proper pointers on how to dunk the ball and really mean it.

At this stage, LeBron has that grown man strength, which means Bryce and Bronny have some growing to do before they can dunk like their father. Either way, it's going to be fun to watch these two young players develop into the next generation of basketball.