Bronny James Jr. is easily the most famous high school basketball player in the world right now as fans are looking forward to his senior year at Sierra Canyon. This is an especially interesting time for Bronny as he must make a decision as it pertains to playing basketball at the college level. There are plenty of teams looking to recruit Bronny, and this year, he will embark on various recruitment visits.

In fact, just yesterday, Bronny got to go and visit a school that is near and dear to LeBron's heart. Had LeBron gone to college, he would have played for this team, which is located in his home state. Of course, we are talking about Ohio State and its legendary sports program.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bronny even took to Instagram yesterday where he posted a bunch of photos from the trip. As you can see, he was wearing the Ohio State colors all while LeBron and Savannah repped some Ohio State swag with pride.

James didn't say he was going to Ohio State, as his caption read "buckeye nation? #notcommitted." This is a pretty huge co-sign for the school, and it's difficult seeing him do this for any other school.





Bronny's recruitment will continue throughout the season, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.